Updated COVID-19 numbers in Alabama, 13 cases reported in Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — New numbers have been shared by Alabama Public Health. As of 8:50 this morning, there are 449 cases in Alabama. 13 cases have been confirmed in Mobile County while 4 have been confirmed in Baldwin County. One case has been confirmed in Washington County.

