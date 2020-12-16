UPDATE: Victim identified following shooting at Azalea Point Apartments in Mobile

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (3:28 am) — The victim has been identified as 24-year-old GaKevia Johnson.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (8:35 p.m. 12/15/20): Mobile police on the scene say the woman has died from her injuries.

UPDATE: Mobile Police say a man and a woman were shot at Azalea Point Apartments Tuesday. Police say the woman has life-threatening injuries and the man has non-life-threatening injuries.

Original story

Mobile Police are investigating a shooting at Azalea Point Apartments Tuesday. It happened around 7:30 p.m. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way. As soon as we learn more, we will update this story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories