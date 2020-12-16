UPDATE (3:28 am) — The victim has been identified as 24-year-old GaKevia Johnson.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (8:35 p.m. 12/15/20): Mobile police on the scene say the woman has died from her injuries.

UPDATE: Mobile Police say a man and a woman were shot at Azalea Point Apartments Tuesday. Police say the woman has life-threatening injuries and the man has non-life-threatening injuries.

Original story

Mobile Police are investigating a shooting at Azalea Point Apartments Tuesday. It happened around 7:30 p.m. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way. As soon as we learn more, we will update this story.

