UPDATE: Suspect shoots person, crashes his car fleeing the scene

UPDATE: 6/12/19 10:25AM– The following is information from the Mobile Police Department;

“ On Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at approximately 9 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of Second Avenue in reference to the report of one shot. Upon arrival, officer discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect came to the location to confront the victim over a matter. During the altercation the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim. The victim was then able to pull a gun and shot the suspect. The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle in attempt to take himself to the hospital. The suspect crashed his vehicle in the 600 block of Stanton Road. Officers’ arrival in the area of Stanton Road and the suspect was transported to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is in guarded condition. The investigation is ongoing. “

