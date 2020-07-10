UPDATE: No injuries in early morning house fire on Josephine Street

UPDATE (7:35 am) — No one was inside the home during this morning’s fire on Josephine Street. Downed power lines made it difficult for crews to fight the fire. The home suffered extensive damage and is considered a total loss. No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.

No injuries were reported from the incident. The cause remains under investigation.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue are currently responding to an early morning house fire on Josephine Street. The call came in around 3:30 this morning. We are working on getting more information.

