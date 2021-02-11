UPDATE: New details released in chase involving police, stolen ambulance

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (8:35 am) — Officials say the ambulance was called for the suspect. When the ambulance arrived at Providence Hospital, the suspect pulled out a gun and told first responders to get out. This prompted a chase that ended in West Mobile. Police say the ambulance caught on fire and the suspect shot and killed himself. The intersection is still closed as police investigate.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police confirm that a man has stolen an ambulance and crashed near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Ashton Road. The road is closed while police investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories