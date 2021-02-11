UPDATE: New details released in chase involving police, stolen ambulance

UPDATE (8:35 am) — Officials say the ambulance was called for the suspect. When the ambulance arrived at Providence Hospital, the suspect pulled out a gun and told first responders to get out. This prompted a chase that ended in West Mobile. Police say the ambulance caught on fire and the suspect shot and killed himself. The intersection is still closed as police investigate.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police confirm that a man has stolen an ambulance and crashed near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Ashton Road. The road is closed while police investigate.