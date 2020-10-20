UPDATE: Missing Fort Walton Beach man found safe

UPDATE: (8:21 am) — Maslanka has been found safe in Santa Rosa County.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and endangered man. 86-year-old Edward Maslanka left his home on John Wayne Circle in Fort Walton Beach around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Maslanka was driving a white 2014 Nissan Altima with Florida Disabled tag DV2374G. Maslanka’s family says he cannot drive at night. If you have seen Maslanka or have any information, please call 911 or the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400.
LATEST STORIES
- Police search for hit and run driver who injured to Alabama bikers
- Semmes man steals FedEx truck, goes for joyride crossing state lines
- Tua named Dolphins’ starting quarterback
- BIKER DAD: Bikers help raise money for small town police department’s body cams
- New trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 released