UPDATE: Missing Fort Walton Beach man found safe

DECATUR, Ala.(WHNT) — Decatur police are looking for an SUV that left the scene of a weekend wreck that sent two people to the hospital.

The SUV hit a motorcycle with two people on it around 2 p.m. Saturday, police said. The wreck happened on Highway 20 in front of Calvary Assembly. The vehicle left the scene and went north on Highway 31 toward Athens, police said.