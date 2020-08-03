UPDATE: Missing Child Alert canceled for infant in Duval County, Florida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- On Monday, representatives from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, The University of Alabama System, and Alabama Department of Public Health will a hold news conference to announce the launch of GuideSafe, a multi-tool platform encompassing the formerly announced Stay Safe Together and Testing for Alabama initiatives.

GuideSafe is the uniting platform/brand for ongoing communication about COVID-19 testing, tools and actions, and was developed by a team of experts at UAB to promote a safe entry to higher education campuses and ongoing COVID-19 monitoring for students and the community at large.