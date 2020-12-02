UPDATE: Man arrested following overnight shooting in Pensacola

UPDATE: (5:36 am) — Police have arrested 20-year-old Da’Nautica Quashawn Pearson in connection to the shooting. The mugshot is from a previous arrest.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is in serious condition following an overnight shooting in Pensacola.

Police say the victim was shot inside a home on East Baars Street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital.

The suspect managed to get away, but officers say they believe they know who shot the victim.

