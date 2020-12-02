UPDATE: Man arrested following overnight shooting in Pensacola

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: (5:36 am) — Police have arrested 20-year-old Da’Nautica Quashawn Pearson in connection to the shooting. The mugshot is from a previous arrest.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is in serious condition following an overnight shooting in Pensacola.

Police say the victim was shot inside a home on East Baars Street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital.

The suspect managed to get away, but officers say they believe they know who shot the victim.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories