UPDATE: Lightning strikes pole, throws man “several feet”

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – News 5 has an update to a story we first reported Thursday night. A man was rushed to North Baldwin Hospital in Bay Minette after being struck by lightning, according to Whitehouse Forks Volunteer Fire Department.

The emergency crew responded to the call on Whitehouse Forks Road Thursday night around 7:30 p.m.

The firefighters say the man was closing a metal gate when lightning struck a power pole near the fence line. We’re told he remained in the hospital overnight for observation.