ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – After searching for Jewel for 3 days, the Alabama Department of Corrections reports they have found their K-9.

On Friday Fountain Canine Unit was assisting the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department in an attempt to locate and apprehend a suspect who fled on foot from a traffic stop. The suspect was wanted for multiple felony drug charges at the time

During the search the tracking dog, Jewel, went missing.

Jewel was taken to the vet to be examined.

