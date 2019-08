GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A man struck by lightning last week in Gulf Shores has died. We’re told Kristopher Herronen was taken off of life support Monday night at University Hospital in Mobile.

Herronen was working at a construction site in Craft Farms when he was struck by lightning. Rescue crews reported he was in cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital.

News 5 was on the scene minutes after it happened and we were told a strong storm came out of nowhere.