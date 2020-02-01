UPDATE: Foley leaders meet with OWA to discuss minor league ballpark

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – On Friday afternoon, Foley leaders met with OWA officials to further discuss the idea of bringing a minor league ballpark to south Baldwin County.

On Thursday News 5 learned Tim Bennett, co-owner of the Biloxi Shuckers, had pitched the idea to officials.

Few details have been released about the proposed project, but Mayor John Koniar tells News 5 they are beginning the very preliminary conversations with Bennett to determine if the area is a good fit for the project. After Friday afternoon’s meeting, Mayor Koniar says they’ve asked Bennett for financial documents to determine the feasibility of the project.

On Thursday, OWA confirmed they have been discussing the proposed project.

“OWA has been approached by a group interested in locating a minor league ballpark within our resort footprint, but that is as far as the conversations have progressed. We always welcome exploring opportunities that can enhance OWA’s mission to be a world-class entertainment destination, as well as further the growth of tourism in our region,” said Kristin Hellmich, OWA Director of Marketing/Public Relations.

News 5 will keep you posted on any new developments.

The original story can be found here.

LATEST STORIES