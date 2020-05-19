UPDATE: Flames spread to nearby home on Congress Street, no injuries reported

UPDATE (5:05 am) — According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, a woman with a pre-existing respiratory condition was taken to the hospital to be checked out following this morning’s fires. No injuries have been reported. The fires are under control and under investigation.

UPDATE (4:30 am) — The fires are under control and no injuries have been reported.

UPDATE (3:51 am) — The initial fire has now spread to a nearby home. Crews on scene say the fire at the initial home is a total loss.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue are currently investigating a fire on Congress Street. The call came in after 3 am. It’s not clear if anyone was inside the home.

