UPDATE: Family says Mobile murder, arson suspect is victim’s son

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family members say the woman found dead after a house fire on Cedar Avenue is Danica Barney, and that the suspect – 16-year-old Terrance Barney, Jr. – is her son.

Terrance Barney, Jr.

Kristen Howard, a daughter of the victim, says Danica was a retired paratrooper with the U.S. Army. Howard also says Terrance has schizophrenia and has been off his medications. However, she did indicate she was still unsure if Tuesday morning’s incident was an episode.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight Tuesday. Firefighters say they saw thick smoke and flames coming from the back of the home when they arrived. They put the flames out quickly, but a body was then discovered inside the home – which is when homicide detectives were called.

Loved ones on scene identified Danica as the victim and say she goes by “Pebbles.”

Danica Barney

Terrance has been charged with Murder and Arson First Degree.

Funeral arrangements and fundraising efforts are in the works.