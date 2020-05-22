UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled out of Miami, child has died

UPDATE (7:55 am) — The Amber Alert has been canceled. Sadly, Alejandro has died.
MIAMI, Fla. (WKRG) — An Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley. Alejandro has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 120 pounds, and is 4’11. Alejandro was last seen near SW 158th and Kendall Drive in Miami. He was wearing a Captain America shirt with black shorts and black Crocs. Alejandro has a scar on his left leg. Investigators say Alejandro was abducted by two black men driving a light blue four door sedan. The make and model was not recorded. If you see the men, do not approach them. Call 911.
