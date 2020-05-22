UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled out of Miami, child has died

UPDATE (6:52 am) KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) - Mayor of Karachi at scene of Pakistani plane crash says none of the 107 passengers, crew survived.

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) - An aviation official says a passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistani International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties. The aircraft arriving from the eastern city of Lahore was carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members, the official said. Witnesses said the Airbus A320 appeared to attempt to try and land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport. Local television reports showed smoke coming from the direction of the airport.