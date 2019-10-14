Movile, Ala. (WKRG) – A warm front will lift north across the region overnight Monday and into Tuesday. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with periods of rain through the evening and overnight. There may be some heavy rain at times, especially north of I-10. Temperatures will hover in the 70s.
Scattered clouds will stick around through the day on Tuesday with scattered showers. Daytime heating will kick temperatures into the middle 80s. There is a chance for some storms, expected in the afternoon hours, to be become strong or severe. Damaging winds will be the main weather hazard, but there will also be a small risk for a brief tornado.
Rain chances will remain elevated Wednesday as a cold front moves through the Gulf Coast. Some areas could pick up 1-3” of rain through Wednesday. Cooler air will begin pushing into the region Wednesday evening. Temperatures will fall below average by Thursday morning with move of the area waking up to 50s.
Unsettled Weather Tuesday and Wednesday
