Unlimited movie plan announced by Regal

BAKERSFIELD, Cal. (CNN)- Regal Cinemas is rolling out a plan that lets you watch as many movies as you want, as many times as you want, whenever you want.

‘Regal Unlimited’ plans range in price from $18-$23.50 per month, depending on where you live. It gives you the ability to watch unlimited movies at select regal theaters around the US.

Those with the deal also get 10% off popcorn and sodas.

The plan runs through the Regal app on your phone and requires a (1) year commitment.

For more information on regal unlimited visit regmovies.com.