Unknown item mistaken for human hand washes up on Navarre Beach

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown item that resembled a human hand washed ashore on Navarre Beach Sunday afternoon.

At about 3:15 p.m., a person was walking on Navarre Beach near parking lot 37-B when the unknown item was discovered at the water’s edge of the Gulf. At the time, the item had a faint resemblance to a human hand. The witness picked the item up with a bag and took it to the Navarre Beach Fire Department. The SRCSO was then contacted.

Sheriff’s Crime Scene and Detectives took possession of the item for continued investigation. Monday morning, SRCSO received confirmation through the Medical Examiners Officer that the item is not a hand or any other human body part. The item is believed to be some type of sea life.

LATEST STORIES