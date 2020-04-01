University of Mobile announces new admissions policy and scholarship opportunities

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Mobile has announced new admission policies and scholarship opportunities for students applying for admission for the 2020 fall semester.

Prospective students will be able to opt out of taking a standardized test. According to vice president for enrollment services Charity Wittner, the policy is meant to help graduating seniors who have not been able to take the ACT or SAT this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students can choose to submit previous test scores as a part of their application. Students with a grade point average of at least 2.75 can be admitted to the college without submitting scores. Admissions staff will consider the student’s academic achievements when weighing their decision.

Incoming freshmen who made a down payment for fall classes before July 1 will qualify for a new scholarship. The Be Known Scholarship was created for first-time freshmen. There will also be grants and need-based aid offered by the university.

