University of Florida opens vaccine site at football stadium

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) -- Members of the Alabama National Guard are putting together Washington County’s largest single-day COVID vaccine event. It’s the first time the guard has been to an underserved county in our area for vaccines. Recently Governor Kay Ivey identified 24 counties in the state as “underserved” when it comes to the COVID vaccine. Washington is the first of four counties in our area.

Starting at 9 this morning in the BASF parking lot in McIntosh, members of the Alabama National Guard will help administer more than 1,100 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Guard members have been hosting clinics in counties further north and they’ve been making their way south for the last three weeks. The question is whether we’ll have a big turnout or not. Lately, with a lot of vaccine clinics, we have seen busy mornings and then the line fades away by the mid-morning or early afternoon. This is being held in McIntosh which is further south than the county seat of Chatom. Officials hope they can also draw in people from north Mobile County and Clarke County.