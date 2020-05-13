Universal Orlando plans to reopen some restaurants and shops

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – After being shuttered for almost two months, Universal Orlando plans to allow the reopening of some restaurants and shops on a limited basis in the theme park resort’s entertainment district this week. Company officials say about a half-dozen restaurants and eateries, as well as two retail shops and some merchandise carts, will reopen at Universal Orlando Citywalk on Thursday. It’s a sign of the baby steps Orlando’s theme parks are taking to get back to business after they closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Next week, Walt Disney World will allow some third-party shops and restaurants in its Disney Springs entertainment district to reopen.
