Universal Orlando plans to reopen some restaurants and shops

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 23, 2016 file photo, the entrance to the Universal Studios lot is pictured in Universal City, Calif. A film built around the premise of liberal “elites” hunting people for sport in red states is coming to theaters in March, and the studio behind it is leaning into controversy about its premise. Universal Pictures on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, unveiled a trailer announcing “The Hunt” will be released March 13, roughly six months after it was supposed to have been released. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – After being shuttered for almost two months, Universal Orlando plans to allow the reopening of some restaurants and shops on a limited basis in the theme park resort’s entertainment district this week. Company officials say about a half-dozen restaurants and eateries, as well as two retail shops and some merchandise carts, will reopen at Universal Orlando Citywalk on Thursday. It’s a sign of the baby steps Orlando’s theme parks are taking to get back to business after they closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Next week, Walt Disney World will allow some third-party shops and restaurants in its Disney Springs entertainment district to reopen.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories