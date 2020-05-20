MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Earlier this week, the United Way of Southwest Alabama received a donation of 10,000 face masks from Airbus. The masks were donated with the intention of distributing them to non-profit organizations in Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, and Washington Counties.
Tuesday was the first of three distribution days for the face masks. Appointments were scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis. The distribution days will continue today and Thursday.
LATEST STORIES
- United Way of Southwest Alabama distributes thousands of masks donated by Airbus
- Magic Johnson offering $100 million in loans to minority-owned businesses
- Tokyo Olympics protest parody of logo that depicts COVID-19
- Mississippi governor Tate Reeves issues guidelines for churches, places of worship
- Facial recognition helps reunite kidnapped toddler with family after 32 years