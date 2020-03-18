United States, Canada reaches agreement to temporarily close shared borer for nonessential travel

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) - A sign on the drive-thru of the Starbucks on 181 in Spanish Fort says the store is closed temporarily. A similar sign is on the door of the Starbucks on Airport at I-65 in Mobile.

The signs say the stores are closed temporarily and will open as soon as possible. The signs do not say why the stores are closed but say, "please accept our apologies for any inconvenience." It's unclear how widespread the store closings are, but earlier Starbucks said it was shutting down some stores and closing the inside dining areas at others due to the coronavirus crisis.