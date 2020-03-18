United States, Canada reaches agreement to temporarily close shared borer for nonessential travel

TORONTO (AP) – The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel, President Donald Trump made that announcement Wednesday on Twitter as the two nations work to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump says the decision will not affect the flow of trade between the countries. Trump writes that “We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic.”
