United Nations says at least one billion students have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (AP) – The United Nations chief says the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the largest disruption of education in history, with schools closed in more than 160 countries in mid-July, affecting over 1 billion students. In addition, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday at least 40 million children worldwide have missed out on education “in their critical preschool year.” As a result, Guterres warned that the world faces “a generational catastrophe that could waste untold human potential, undermine decades of progress, and exacerbate entrenched inequalities.” Even before the pandemic, the secretary-general said, more than 250 million children were out of school.
LATEST STORIES
- Vestavia Hills students protest BOE’s decision to move principal to remote learning
- Few Storms and Plenty of Heat
- Parents unhappy with school options assemble learning ‘pods’
- Alabama photo contest opens Aug. 3
- Isaias, again a tropical storm, spawns wild inland weather