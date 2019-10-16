United Cerebral Palsy unveils state-of-the-art playground for special needs kids

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) is holding a dedication ceremony for its state-of-the-art playground Thursday at 11:30 AM at 4058 Dauphin Square Connector in Mobile.

The $300,000 playground has been two years in the works. What makes it special is that it is completely handicapped accessible. The slides have ramps and railings. The swings have larger comfortable seats. The merry-go-round has seats so that children don’t have to stand.

Photo Courtesy: UCP



The playground also has sensory components for children with autism and developmental disabilities. There is sensory equipment such as bongos, musical scales, and other musical instruments that the children can enjoy.

UCP officials tell News 5 they are excited to have a playground where the children can access all the equipment in a safe environment.

UCP is holding an open house to celebrate its 65th Anniversary in Mobile to go along with the playground dedication tomorrow at 11:30AM.