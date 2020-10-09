Unidentified shooter opens fire on family in car outside Tuscaloosa Thursday night

by: CBS 42 Digital Team

Courtesy of Jason Ramsey)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where an unidentified person opened fire on a family inside a car Thursday night.

At 10:42 p.m., a family of four was travelling southbound on Interstate I-20 toward Tuscaloosa near the Mercedes when their vehicle was shot into multiple times, according to the TCSO’s Violent Crimes Unit. 

“The shots were fired from another vehicle that pulled alongside,” a statement from the unit read. “One member of the family was shot and sustained serious injuries.”

According to the TCSO, the victims were travelling through Alabama on their way to another state and had not stopped for several hours. The family reported no contact with anyone, and have no idea why they were targeted. 

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or believes they have any information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the VCU immediately at 205-464-8690 or the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616.

