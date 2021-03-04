Unicorn balloon to be special surprise at Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival is announcing special changes. There will be two very unique balloons: a unicorn and a huge sun. The 17th annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival takes place at OWA on May 7 and 8. If you keep your eyes on the skyline, you will see Laskathe Unicorn or Sunny Boy gracing the festival grounds! Special-shaped balloons are always the stars of the show at ballooning events.

Here is more information provided in a press release:

Over 50 beautiful hot air balloons will be participating in this year’s festival and at dusk and dawn, wind and weather permitting, they will be rising to fly in our South Baldwin skies for all to see. Along with balloons at dusk and dawn and balloon tethered rides (both weather permitting), there are lots of activities for everyone to enjoy at the festival throughout each day. A complete schedule of events including balloon glows, live musical entertainment, and other incredible activities can be found on our website.

Here is a quick look at the festival schedule:

Thursday, May 6 – 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm = Balloon Glow Kick Off featuring DJ Patrick.

Friday, May 7 – 2:00 pm – 10:00 pm = Festival open to the public with arts and craft vendors, children’s activities, The Park at OWA with Molly Thomas and the Rare Birds and Tobacco Rd. Band bringing the live entertainment.

Saturday, May 8 – 9:00 am – 10:00 pm = Festival open to the public with arts and craft vendors, children’s activities, The Park at OWA and shows by Dare Devil Dogs. Live entertainment includes Tobacco Rd. Band, Comedian Mike Evans and B Street Benny. You may even get a sneak peak from one of the Legends in Concert artists!

Sunday, May 9 – 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm = Festival open to the public with arts and craft vendors, children’s activities, The Park at OWA and shows by Dare Devil Dogs. Live entertainment includes The Voice’s Season 15 Third Place winner, Kirk Jay and Roman Street.

For the complete list of activities, visit gulfcoastballoonfestival.com/schedule. Follow, like and share the updates from the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival