Uncertainty surrounds Democratic primary as Ohio scraps vote

A bowl of stickers for those taking advantage of early voting, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Democratic presidential primary is consumed with uncertainty after leaders in Ohio called off Tuesday’s election just hours before polls were set to open to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

Not since New York City postponed its mayoral primary on the day of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks has an election been pushed off in such a high-profile, far-reaching way.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine initially asked a court to delay the vote. When a judge refused to do so, Elections officials in Arizona, Illinois and Florida say they’re moving forward with plans to vote.

