UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Johnson’s office says he was tested after showing mild symptoms. Downing St. says Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country’s response to COVID-19.
