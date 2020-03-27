UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- As the coronavirus crisis began, Mobile was challenged by trying to secure test kits, which are in short supply across the country.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has announced they have delivered 2,000 test kits to Mobile Infirmary and more are on the way. The mayor says the city is working closely with the hospitals to establish drive-through test sites. Mayor Stimpson says they are listening closely to the needs of the hospitals and making all of the city's resources available to them.