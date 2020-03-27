UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Johnson’s office says he was tested after showing mild symptoms. Downing St. says Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country’s response to COVID-19.

