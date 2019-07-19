UF/IFAS in Milton collecting healthy food for low-income families

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The FoodRaising Friends and the University of Florida/ Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS) Extension Family Nutrition Program are hosting a food drive from July to December to benefit Santa Rosa County families.

The food drive focuses on collecting healthy foods for low-income families, according to an IFAS media release.

The food drive’s designated donation for July is whole wheat pasta.

Food Raising Friends wants to provide low-income families with free nutritionally dense foods. The organization hopes by choosing healthier foods for people to donate, recipients will receive more nutritious food options.

Donations can be dropped off at the UF/IFAS Extension office at 6263 Dogwood Drive in Milton. For more information, call 850-623-3868 or contact Trevor Parrish at t.parrish@ufl.edu.