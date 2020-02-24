Uber debuts new phone service in Florida

(CNN) – Uber riders in Florida now have the option to call a number and speak with a live representative when booking a ride.
Agents will be able to confirm trip requests, provide price quotes upfront and help customers find a ride that works for them.
Customers will need to have an SMS or text-based mobile phone for messages.
Uber says it designed the feature for older adults.
The number is 1-833-USE-UBER (873-8237).
The new service is only available for Florida.
