U.S. will pull nearly 12,000 troops out of Germany

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) -- Baldwin County residents have been clamoring for years to get the popular discount grocer ALDI in the area. Finally WKRG News 5 learned last week that the area will be getting 2 stores, and a regional distribution center. One store will be in Foley, the other in Spanish Fort.

WKRG.com's mobile journalist Blake Brown has now confirmed the location of the store in Spanish Fort. It will be located at Spanish Fort Boulevard and Jimmy Faulkner drive. That's