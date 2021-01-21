U.S. to join effort to distribute vaccines around the world

by: The Associated Press

Posted:
Carlos Dennis, Ron DeSantis, Javier Crespo

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

GENEVA (AP) – Dr. Anthony Fauci says U.S. President Joe Biden will order the United States to support projects to deploy COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics to people in need around the world. Fauci also says the United States will cease reducing U.S. staff counts at the World Health Organization and will pay its financial obligations to it.

Fauci, Biden’s top medical adviser on the pandemic, told the WHO’s executive board that the president will issue a directive Thursday that shows the United States’ intent to join the COVAX Facility, a project to deploy COVID-19 vaccines to people in need around the world – whether in rich or poor countries.

