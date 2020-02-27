SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – The South Korean and U.S. militaries postponed their annual joint drills out of concerns over a viral outbreak that has infected soldiers in both countries’ armed forces, put many troops in quarantine and closed base facilities. Twenty-two South Korean soldiers and one American service member in South Korea have tested positive for the new coronavirus. South Korea has already suspended some unilateral field training, placed 9,990 troops under quarantine and banned most of its enlisted soldiers from leaving their bases. The U.S. military closed some amenities at several bases and was urging its personnel to avoid handshakes and large gatherings if possible.
LATEST STORIES:
- Australian universities offer aid to stranded Chinese students
- U.S. military postpones annual joint drills with South Korean troops over Coronavirus fears
- ‘The Bachelor’ is now casting seniors for a new dating reality show
- Leflore comes up short in 6A semifinals in Birmingham
- TripAdvisor ranks Pensacola Beach No. 4 among ‘Best Beaches in America’