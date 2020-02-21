U.S. is one step closer to reaching peace agreement with the Taliban

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ISLAMABAD (AP) – A senior U.S. State Department official says the countdown to the signing of a peace agreement between the Taliban and the United States to end the 18 years of war in Afghanistan will begin tonight. The official says Friday night will mark the start of the seven-day “reduction of violence” deal promised by the Taliban, without specifying the exact time. Then, a peace agreement will be signed in Qatar on Feb. 29, paving the way for a withdrawal of U.S. troops and intra- Afghan negotiations. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the peace agreement will also lead to an eventual permanent cease-fire.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories