U-Haul will no longer hire nicotine users in Florida, Alabama

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – U-Haul is no longer hiring people who use nicotine in certain states.

Effective Feb. 1, the moving equipment and storage rental company, based in Phoenix, is implementing a nicotine-free hiring policy intended to promote and empower a healthy workforce.

“We are deeply invested in the well-being of our team members,” said Jessica Lopez, U-Haul Chief of Staff, in a statement. “Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our team members on their health journey.”

Florida and Alabama are among the 21 states where it’s lawful to decline job applicants if they use nicotine products.

Other states affected by the policy include U-Haul’s home state of Arizona, as well as Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

U-Haul job seekers will see statements regarding the new policy on applications and will be questioned about nicotine use. Further, applicants must consent to nicotine screening to be considered for the job.

U-Haul workers that were hired prior to the effective date will not be impacted.

The company already has a program in place to help employees quit using nicotine.

