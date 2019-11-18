Two years after death, family still waiting for answers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile mother is demanding justice two years after her son was shot and killed outside a Panera Bread on Airport Boulevard.

November 18 marks two years since Justin Edwards was shot and killed in the parking lot in front of the Panera. His family gathered there Sunday night to remember his life.

“No parent should have to bury their child,” said Cherease Edwards.

It’s been two years since Cherease Edwards lost her son, Justin.

“Just trying to take it one day at a time. It’s really hard,” she said.

The emotions are still fresh for her, and her family.

“Not one day goes by that we won’t remember him. Thanksgiving is hard because it happened a week prior to it. So there’s no thanks to our giving, to be honest,” said Melissa Hale, Justin Edwards’ cousin.

Her son, 24-year-old Justin Edwards was shot and killed on November 18, 2017, in a parking lot on Airport.

“It’s like losing a breath when you’re unable to breathe. It’s like every night going to bed, hoping that we’ll get the phone call that something is done. Another beautiful soul lost to the streets and no one is doing nothing about it,” Hale said.

Edwards’ family says they are still waiting for justice, holding a vigil where he was killed two years ago.

“I was never able to do one and I finally got the strength to do one, so I wanted to do one today,” Edwards said.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the case, 20-year-old Taylor Law and 22-year-old Ryland Kidd.

Prosecutors said the other suspect, Ryland Kidd, was the one who fired the shots. Law’s attorney at the time claimed she was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

At a court hearing in January 2018, a police detective testified Law drove Kidd to confront Edwards about a gun that Edwards allegedly stole from him.

After listening to the testimony, the judge dismissed the felony murder charge against Law, saying he believed there was not enough evidence to prove the former Murphy High School honor student “participated in the commission or completion of the murder.”

However, earlier this year, Law was indicted by a grand jury and booked into Metro Jail for a felony murder charge in March.

A grand jury can review any case, even if a judge throws it out, the district attorney’s office explained to News 5 in March.

Edwards’ family says they need justice so he can finally be at rest.

“It has been devastating because we still haven’t had justice for him yet. We just try to live day to day to try and get through it,” said Hale.

Kidd is set to be back in court in December, and his jury trial is scheduled for April 2020.

