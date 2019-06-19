UPDATE: One person killed in crash on Sorrento Rd.

by: WKRG Staff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Update: Florida Highway Patrol the driver of a Toyota Tundra crossed into on coming traffic and was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The crash caused a third vehicle to rear-end the Jeep, which caused the Tundra to cross the shoulder and hit a tree. The Tundra than caught fire. The driver of the Tundra died as a result of his injuries. The driver of the Jeep is currently in critical condition.

Update: Authorities confirm one person has died in a crash on Sorrento Rd. Tuesday night.

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. with three vehicles involved.

Original Article: Two wrecks shutdown Sorrento Road in Escambia County, Florida Tuesday night.

The first crash occurred after 9:30 p.m.
Three vehicles are involved. People in this crash have serious injuries. One of them may not make it.

A second crash happened a short time later.
It appears to be less serious. All the people involved were out of their vehicles talking with troopers.

