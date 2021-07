PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) -- A family in Prichard says trash dumping has been an issue in the creek by their home ever since they've lived there. But what has dumped over the weekend left them in shock.

Michael Andrson got up early Saturday morning to walk his dog down this way when he noticed something down in the creek by his house that was just as much frustrating as disturbing. "I happen to look over and there are two black bags about two were out and 10 in the bags."