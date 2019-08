ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two women and one man have been shot at Oakwood Terrace Apartments Monday night. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the shooter is a man; he is not in custody.

The women were shot in the legs around 8 p.m. They suffered non-life threatening injuries. No word yet on the man’s condition.

The sheriff’s office is working on getting a description of the suspect.