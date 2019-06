PENSACOLA, Fla. – Christian Worship musician, Chris Tomlin will debut for the first time on the Saenger Theatre stage on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. at the Saenger Theatre Box Office, charge by phone by calling 800-745-3000 or online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for this show are $78.00, $52.50, $42.50 and $28.00 plus applicable service charge.

Chris Tomlin is one of the most heralded singer-songwriters in the world who has amassed an impressive body of work. As one of the most recognized and influential artists in any genre, it is estimated each week 20-30 million people sing one of his songs in worship. He has sold more than 8 million albums, 11.3 million digital tracks with 16 #1 singles. The Grammy® winner’s list of music awards include an American Music