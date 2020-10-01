Two tropical waves could develop in the Caribbean this weekend and early next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a quiet week and a half in the Atlantic Basin, things are heating back up as we move into October.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a pair of tropical waves. The firs wave is centered south of Jamaica. The system will continue moving west through the end of the week. Environmental conditions will become more favorable for development. There is now a HIGH CHANCE that a tropical depression will form this weekend. The system is expected to bring heavy rain to the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend and early next week.

Another tropical wave, currently moving through the Lesser Antilles, will move west through the Caribbean this weekend. The system has a LOW CHANCE of development early next week as it moves south of Caribbean and Jamaica.

Currently, it does not appear that the Gulf Coast is under any threat from these systems. We should still keep our eyes on these tropical waves through the weekend and next week.