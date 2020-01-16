Man shot at America’s Best Value Inn in Tillman’s Corner

UPDATE 1:40 p.m.: Mobile Fire-Rescue tells News 5 a 20-year-old male was shot in the lower extremity at America’s Best Value Inn in Tillman’s Corner. No word on patient’s condition.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two shooting investigations underway in Mobile Thursday afternoon.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office crime map, there was a shooting at 5676 Tillmans Corner Parkway at 1:05 p.m. and another shooting at 5480 Inn Road at 1:08 p.m.

