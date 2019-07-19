Two separate deputy-involved shootings ruled justifiable in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two different incidents, involving Escambia County Florida deputies shooting suspects, have been ruled justifiable and no criminal charges will be filed.

Back in December 2018 Segreant Halloway, Deputy Lavoie, Deputy Weller and Deputy McCracken shot and killed John Young.



Young said he killed someone with a meat cleaver, and he threatened to kill himself and deputies. The deputies tried to get Young to drop the meat cleaver and obey their commands. He refused. Authorities used non-lethal weapons (bean bags and a Tazer) to get him to cooperate, but it did not work.



At some point, Young raised the meat cleaver and threw it at law enforcement. Deputy Lavoie, Deputy McCracken and Sergeant Halloway immediately fired their weapons. Deputy Weller was hit by the meat cleaver but was not seriously injured. He too fired his gun. A total of 24 shots were fired.





Assistant State Attorney John A. Mochan released the following statement on this deadly shooting.

In this case, the deputies were confronted with an imminent deadly threat to their lives and utilized deadly force. In my opinion, the use of force is justifiable and no criminal charges are appropriate.

The second case happened on Mother’s Day 2019. Escambia County Deputy Glaze shot domestic violence suspect Jerome Berry and he was trying to escape arrest.



Berry was caught trying to escape a bathroom window. Deputy Glaze told him to keep his hands visible outside the window.



According to the investigation, Berry removed his right hand from view and reached back inside. Deputy Glaze feared Berry was reaching for a gun.



Fearing for his life, Deputy Glaze fired his weapon striking Berry in his arms and shoulder. The injuries were not life-threating. Investigators found out Berry did not have a gun, but he did have a knife.



Assistant State Attorney John A. Mochan released the following statement: