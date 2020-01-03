Two separate accidents reported on I-10 near the Wallace Tunnel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - It is a WEATHER AWARE DAY along the Gulf Coast today due to the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms this morning through around midday. There is a marginal risk, level 1 of 5 (low end), for severe weather along and east of I-65. A marginal risk doesn’t mean severe weather is likely, it just lets us know there is a possibility. If a storm were to become severe it would be capable of damaging wind gusts and an isolated brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

In general, it’s going to be a soggy day along the Gulf Coast. We’ve already seen more than a couple of inches of rainfall during the overnight and we’ll see even more. Be careful during your morning commute as there will be more times of heavy rain. Most will pick up at least another half an inch before the day is done, but an additional several inches will be possible.