Two separate accidents reported on I-10 near the Wallace Tunnel

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials are reporting two separate accidents on Westbound I-10 near the entrance to the George Wallace Tunnel.

Right now, no injuries have been reported.

We’ll bring you the latest developments as they come in.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories