Two separate accidents reported on I-10 near the Wallace Tunnel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials are reporting two separate accidents on Westbound I-10 near the entrance to the George Wallace Tunnel.
Right now, no injuries have been reported.
We’ll bring you the latest developments as they come in.
