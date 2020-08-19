Two ‘Save the Children’ events set for this Saturday

(WKRG) — A movement called “Save the Children” has exploded across social media bringing awareness to human trafficking and now the movement is becoming local.

There have been “Save the Children” protests and events across the county. This weekend there are two in our area — one in Mobile, the other in Foley. Two events with the same common goal of ending this modern slavery. The “Save the Children” marches and events will be happening internationally on Saturday too. Mobile’s organizer Valerie Holt says, “There’s gonna be marches from LA to the UK, this is massive and the amount of momentum and unity that is coming together for the children is unbelievable.”

The first of the day will be in Foley at Heritage Park beginning at 10 a.m. They will be holding signs, chanting and handing out flyers with information on how to help local anti-trafficking and recovery organizations. They organizer Kristi Quates says, “If so, many people gather up and show that this is a big, big concern of ours, it will make certain regulations, certain things happen and certain progress happen.”

The second of the day is in Mobile. They will have a march from Government Plaza to Mardi Gras park beginning at 3 p.m. Then, at the park, they will have speakers and a prayer circle. Holt says, “We want to shine a light on this and raise awareness so people can get active and as a community, we can create change.”

Both of these events are wanting to shed a light on this issue and help people realize it is happening in our own backyard. Global profits are staggering with an estimated $150 billion each year made by traffickers, and one in four of those who are trafficked are children.

Quates says those shocking numbers of children in captivity make her realize the need for these events and to let the children know, “You are not forgotten, we love you and we want to make sure that you have a stable childhood so that you can grow up and be the strong adult that we know you can be.”

