Two residents, two employees at Twin Oaks Healthcare Center test positive for coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two employees and two residents at the Twin Oaks Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center have tested positive for coronavirus. The positive results of one employee was initially released on May 4th. All residents and staff members were then tested for the virus. Another employee and two residents tested positive. The residents and one employee were asymptomatic and are quarantining.

Officials with the facility say the appropriate health departments have been notified. The facility also says that it has been following sanitation and distancing guidelines from the CDC. Members of the Alabama National Guard are scheduled to come clean the facility later this month.

