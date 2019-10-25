Two people stranded on a boat in Mobile Bay rescued

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Flotilla rescued two people stranded in a boat Thursday evening.

Family of the victims told us they were stuck on a sandbank near the U.S.S. Alabama along the causeway. Everyone is okay.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories