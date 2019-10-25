Two people stranded on a boat in Mobile Bay rescued

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Flotilla rescued two people stranded in a boat Thursday evening.
Family of the victims told us they were stuck on a sandbank near the U.S.S. Alabama along the causeway. Everyone is okay.
