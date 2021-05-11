Two people shot and killed in Pensacola

Pensacola, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people are dead after a shooting in Pensacola. Pensacola Police say it happened at a home on 8th Avenue between Avery Street and Lakewood Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Pensacola Police spokesman Mike Wood said when officers arrived at the home they found a woman dead outside. A man was found dead inside–both from gunshot wounds.

So far the victims have not been identified.

News 5 has a crew at that scene. We will update this story with new information as we learn more.

