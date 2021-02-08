ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a three-car crash in Escambia County, Florida that sent two people to the hospital in serious condition. It happened Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Sorrento Road and Nighthawk Lane. Troopers say the driver of a white pickup truck veered into oncoming traffic and hit another truck, causing it to flip. After that initial crash, the white pickup truck hit another car, a white SUV. The driver of the white SUV was taken to Baptist Hospital by helicopter. The driver of the white pickup truck was taken to Sacred Heart in serious condition. The driver of the second truck was suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital. The names of the victims have not yet been released.
Two people in serious condition following three-car crash in Escambia County, Florida
by: WKRG StaffPosted: / Updated: