Two people in serious condition following three-car crash in Escambia County, Florida

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A local religious leader from Mobile is suing the Alabama Department of Corrections, claiming the DOC discriminates against non-Christians ministering to death row inmates. The plaintiffs say the current policy hurts people of all faiths.

Mobile Imam Yusuf Maisonet has been ministering to Muslims at Holman prison for more than six years. It's something we talked to him about in early 2020. A new complaint filed on his behalf by the Council on American-Islamic Relations or (CAIR) says before convicted murderer Dominque Ray was executed in 2019, Maisonet was not allowed to administer last rites or be with Ray in the execution chamber even though Ray was Muslim and requested the Imam. The suit says the DOC allegedly allowed the prison’s Christian chaplain to be there instead.